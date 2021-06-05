International Coffee Organization indicator shoots up to highs since February 2017

NEW YORK, Jun 4 (Reuters) – The International Coffee Organization (ICO) composite price indicator rose 10.4% in May to 134.78 cents per pound, the highest level since February 2017, it said on Friday. the entity in its monthly report for the market.

“A firm upward trend in coffee prices during the first eight months of the 2020/2021 campaign appears to confirm a net recovery from the low price levels that began in the 2017/2018 cycle,” the organization said.

The report indicated that the estimate of a smaller harvest in Brazil, the world’s leading producer, and the brighter projections for demand as countries remove public restrictions related to the pandemic are the main factors behind the upward trend in exports. prices.

ICO cut its estimate of the surplus in the 2020/2021 global coffee supply balance from 3.28 million 60-kilo bags in April to 2.01 million bags in May, as it increased its consumption projections and slightly lowered the production expectation.

Global demand is now estimated at 167.58 million bags compared to the previous forecast of 166.34 million bags issued in April.

Among the ICO basket of coffee types used for the overall composite, Brazilian Naturals saw the largest price increase in May, 13.4%. Other light roasts rose 10.6% while Colombian light roasts advanced 9.5%. The robust variety indicator rose 7%.

However, ICO noted that certified coffee measurements, a potentially bearish factor for prices, continued to grow in May in New York and London. The readings have been going up every month since September 2020.

Certified stocks of arabica coffee increased to 2.21 million bags, while stocks of robusta coffee increased to 2.67 million bags.

