International Book Day: famous people who also made it big as writers

Some celebrities have wanted to make a difference by publishing their own book.

Gisele Bundchen tells his secrets in his new autobiographical book. Talk about anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and an unwanted chest operation.

Thalia She describes all her beauty techniques and secrets in every way, in her book Thalia: Beauty Lessons in Lip-gloss and Happiness.

Chenoa published his biography and caused a stir with his statements about David Bisbal.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner. In 2014 they presented the novel Rebels: City of Indra, starring two twin sisters. Although it is the name of both that appears on the cover as authors, it has been recognized that the work was actually written by Maya Sloan from an idea that, they say, had the little girls of the Kardashian clan.

Nicole richie released “Priceless” in 2005. The book basically tells the story of a wealthy socialite.

Victoria Beckham in 2007 he published a book with his style keys. A bestseller at the time of publication.

The Canadian star Justin Bieber published in 2010 his autobiography ‘First Step 2 Forever’.

Lotsa de Casha is an illustrated children’s genre book written by the American artist Madonna and published in 2005.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt published in 2020 an inspiring new book on how to learn to forgive, with first-hand stories from those who have learned to let go of resentment and find peace.

The Body Book is a 2013 health book by the actress Cameron Diaz. It was a New York Times bestseller.

