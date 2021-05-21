International Athletics Meeting | Peleteiro and Cienfuegos, headliners in Andújar

05/21/2021 at 12:08 PM CEST

EFE

The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, the Polish Pawel fajdek, the Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba and the spanish Javier Cienfuegos Y Ana Peleteiro will be the stars that will participate tomorrow in the Meeting Jaén Paraíso Interior, which will be played in Andújar (Jaén) and returns after the 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic.

The test is framed in the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze, which are jointly organized by the Provincial Council, the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation and the Andújar City Council, although it will be behind closed doors on the recommendation of the health authorities.

This year’s edition has all the incentives to succeed, since in addition to granting points to the participants to be able to attend the Tokyo Games next summer, for Spanish athletes it will be the last opportunity to shine before the European Championship of National Teams , which will be played at the Silesia Stadium, in Chorzów (Poland), on May 29 and 30.

For this reason, the participation of the best national specialists is expected, who will have to work hard in Andújar to fine-tune the set-up for one of the great events of the season.

Yulimar Rojas, double World champion, returns to the stage where on September 6, 2019 she achieved the second best mark of all time in outdoor triple jump with a jump of 15.41 meters and was only 9 centimeters from the world record from the ukrainian Inessa Cravets; and in 2020 in Madrid he achieved 15.43 on the indoor track.

The Venezuelan’s challenge is to win her first Olympic title after silver achieved in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and in Jaén lands she will have important rivals.

This is how the Israeli stand out Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko, runner-up in the world in 2015, the Brazilian Nubia Soares, the German record holder Kristin Gierisch, European indoor champion in 2017 and world runner-up also that year and the Lithuanian Diana Zagainova, European U23 champion in 2019.

In addition, there will be the three best Spanish triplists of the moment: the international medalist and European champion on the indoor track in 2019 and runner-up in 2021 Ana Peleteiro, Patricia sarrapio and the young woman Tessy ebosele.

Another of the star tests in Andújar will be the men’s hammer with the presence of the Pole Pawel fajdek, quadruple World Champion (2013 to 2019). Along with him will be another Pole of the same generation, Wojciech Nowicki, current European champion, a title he achieved in 2018 and three World Cup bronzes, and the French Quentin bigot, runner-up in the world in 2019.

On the Spanish side, they will be Javier Cienfuegos, who returns to Andújar, where in 2019 he closed a season with four national records, the last one with 79.38 meters; the jiennense Alberto Gonzalez, who has recently returned to competition after a past year marked by injuries and the Catalan Pedro Jose Martin, which has already launched 72.88 meters this year.

The Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba It is another of the undisputed stars of the event and in Andújar it will run the 5,000 meters, although in the middle it is where it has its greatest successes with 5 world titles on the indoor track and one outdoors, apart from currently holding world records indoor 1,500 miles, 2,000, 3,000m, two miles and 5,000.

Dibaba tomorrow will have an important rival in the Swedish Meraf Batha, who was the European champion in this distance in 2014 and, on the Spanish side, highlights the stellar presence of Celia Anton, European bronze medal sub 23 two years ago in Sweden, the Spanish leader of the year Blanca Fernandez de la Granja and the two-time absolute champion of Spain Maitane Melero.

The 1,500 male is very open with a wide range of athletes who can achieve victory and the shortlist of Spaniards lead by personal marks Enrique Herreros (3: 38.81), Abderrahman El Khayami (3: 38.84) and Sergio Paniagua (3: 38.92). Special attention deserves what three pure eightcentists like Mariano Garcia (3: 41.99), Álvaro de Arriba (3: 59.37) in his outdoor debut and Pablo Sánchez-Valladares (3: 45.37).

The men’s weight welcomes the great attraction of seeing the Pole in action again Konrad Bukowiecki, European roof champion in 2017, who will make his summer debut against pitchers of the stature of the Portuguese Tsanko Arnaudov, European bronze medalist, who was already fourth two years ago in Andújar with 19.80m, the Bosnian Mesud Pezer and the spanish Tobalina, champion of Spain and who has just launched 20.06 a few days ago, and Jose Angel Pinedo.

The 3,000 obstacles is another of the tests that could not be missed in the meeting and the big favorite is the Kenyan Nicholas bett, while on the Spanish side they stand out Sebastian Martos, Ibrahim Chakir Y Andreu Blanes.