International Astronomy Day: tricks to get stunning photos of the stars with your mobile

Getting photos that show the magic of the universe is not an easy task. Now, if you have a mobile specially prepared for it, you have a long way to go.

One of the challenges for any user when it comes to using their mobile device’s camera is to take quality images at night and, more specifically, of the starry sky. How many times have we tried to capture the sky or the moon without obtaining good results.

Far from seeming something simple, a series of knowledge is required to be able to correctly configure certain technical aspects of the smartphone camera to take the best photos. The place from where we take the photograph is also essential, preferably away from light pollution. The meteorology and the phase in which the moon is, can also influence our photographs, depending on what we want to capture at that time.

When taking a snapshot of the starry sky, it is important to consider these factors:

Setting: Much of the end result depends on the user making a series of settings on their device. First you have to adjust the diaphragm of our device by opening it as much as possible. In this way, the smartphone lens will capture as much light as possible. After the diaphragm we go to ISO, which is nothing more than the sensitivity of the device’s camera. In this case, it is necessary to lower it as much as possible to avoid the capture of noise that could cloud the final result. Finally, you have to adjust the shutter speed, also called the exposure time, which refers to the time that our camera needs to capture the light. To get the best snapshot, that exposure time should be as long as possible so that the smartphone camera can capture the stars.

Stabilization: After configuring these more technical aspects, it is necessary to pay attention to the most human part, but not for that, least important: the stabilization of the smartphone. In these cases, a tripod becomes the best ally to ensure that the device does not move the least and thus avoid a blurred image.

Extra settings: In addition to the aforementioned configuration, it is also advisable to activate the night mode of our camera, as well as the HDR, and have a recommended application to take night photographs.

At the technological level, it should be noted that there are smartphones that have specific camera modes for these situations. For example, the realme company has bet on this type of photography; in its terminals, it is called Starry Mode or Starry Mode.

What are the “starry night” modes?

The modes for photographing the night sky use algorithms that try to eliminate the light trails of the stars, thus reducing noise and improving the purity of the image. After that, the image is processed by software to clarify the stars. In this way, a sharper and clearer image of the starry sky is achieved.

There are more and more new functions in these types of photographic modes. For example, the new camera in the realme 8 Pro is the first to incorporate time-lapse mode in this type of photography. Its video algorithm takes 480 seconds to take 30 photos and then generates a 1s time-lapse video, which allows us to immortalize, for example, the beauty of shooting stars.

These types of time-lapse videos that capture the night sky are generally made by recording multiple clips with professional cameras, and then synthesizing and combining these clips by computer using video editing software. Now, thanks to innovation in smartphone cameras, the user can access it from the palm of their hand.

Key dates and places to get the most out of this effect

Although the main recommendation to be able to capture an image of the starry sky and enjoy these stars is to be in a place with little light pollution, there are specific dates and places that users can take advantage of to capture time-lapse with this new improved starry mode. . In fact, practically all year round there is the possibility of enjoying a meteor shower:

From April 14 to 31: Las Líridas. From May 19 to 28: The Eta Acuáridas. From July 12 – August 23: The Delta Aquarids. From July 17 – August 24. The Perseids. From October 2 – November 7. The Orionids. From 6-30 November. The Leonids. From 4-17 December. The Geminids. From December 17-26. The Ursids.

In addition, in Spain we have more than a dozen recommended sites for astrotourism. In fact, in the Canary Islands there is the Starlight Foundation which, together with the endorsement of Unesco, certifies which places are the best for the practice of astronomical tourism, granting the ‘Starlight Reserve’ Certificate. Some of these places are: Gredos Norte (Ávila), Cuenca mountains, Menorca, Monfragüe National Park, Cuencas Mineras Region (Teruel), Sierra Morena, several islands of the Canary archipelago, among others. In any case, places with little light pollution are usually valid to see the shows that these stars offer us. In the case of Madrid, for example, there is Buitrago de Lozoya, Robledo de Chavela or the Sierra del Hoyo del Manzanares.