We know new details as to why Ruby Rose has left the Batwoman series even though it was renewed for a second season.

In the official statement of Ruby Rose where he confirmed that he was leaving the series of BatwomanAt no time did he say the reasons. Still, she was very grateful to all those responsible for the program. But now, new details about the actress’ sudden and shocking departure suggest that it was the result of tensions on set.

Ruby Rose was chosen as Kate Kane of the Arrowverse in 2018 before his Elseworlds crossover debut. At the same time, The CW He had already been developing a television program for Batwoman, with her as the absolute protagonist. So the series premiered as part of the 2019-2020 calendar and like all shows for the characters in DC Comics, was renewed for a second season, which will premiere in 2021. However, season 2 will have to continue without Rose, as it was learned yesterday that she would be leaving the show. But the funny thing is that the television network does not seem to care much either and they quickly said that they would look for a substitute.

Ruby Rose’s passage through the series was always controversial.

When the actress was cast as Batwoman, she became the subject of violent backlash from fans that led her to abandon social media. Some attacked her because, in her eyes, she was not gay enough to play Kate, who is a lesbian. Others were disappointed that The CW did not choose a Jewish actress, as Kate is also Jewish in the comics. Still, Rose clung to the role, even after an injury on set forced her to undergo emergency surgery. Some have wondered if that injury helped his departure, but that might not be the case.

Some sources close to Batwoman’s production say that while yesterday’s news was described as if Rose’s departure was entirely her decision, it was more of a mutual agreement instead. “It was not 100% his decision,” the source revealed. “It was a breakup. I was not happy working on the show. So everyone decided that it would be best for the program, and for everyone interested. It just didn’t fit well. ”

Part of that tension, another source said, comes from Rose not adjusting adequately to the pace television demands. She previously appeared in nine episodes of Orange is the New Black Netflix, but apart from that he worked mainly in the cinema. The long hours, plus Batwoman’s filming location in Vancouver, distressed her and seemed to be important factors in her desire to leave.

Now they will begin a search to find a new Batwoman, while Ruby Rose will be able to dedicate herself to the cinema that seems to be what she likes the most.