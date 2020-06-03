Hundreds of Facebook employees have decided to protest the decision of the company’s leadership, headed by its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to stay away from the incendiary messages that the country’s president, Donald Trump, has been hanging on the platform in The last days for various reasons, the last one being the Minneapolis riots. “Facebook should not be the arbiter of the truth,” said Mark Zuckerberg last week after Twitter’s decision to put a warning under a Trump tweet that recommended users search for verified information on what is being said. Days later, Trump signed an order to limit the immunity of social networks by the comments of his users.

The situation has worsened in recent days, after the president tweeted a message with the words “when looting begins, shooting begins” in response to protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Twitter concealed its post and warned that it violated service rules by glorifying violence. Facebook’s response to the same content was a post by Zuckerberg posted on Friday that said: “We believe that people need to know if the government is planning to deploy the force.”

This attitude has angered a group of Facebook employees who said Monday that they refused to work to show their support for the protesters. In addition, they added an automated message to their digital profiles and automated email responses saying they were out of the office in a protest show, the Bloomberg agency reported. It should be remembered that the majority of Facebook employees are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I don’t know what to do, but I know doing nothing is not acceptable. I’m a FB employee that completely disagrees with Mark’s decision to do nothing about Trump’s recent posts, which clearly incite violence. I’m not alone inside of FB. There isn’t a neutral position on racism. – Stirman (@stirman) May 30, 2020

Within the company, several staff members have circulated petitions and threatened to resign, and several employees have publicly communicated their discontent on Twitter and elsewhere. An Instagram product manager, Katie Zhu said she was “deeply disappointed and embarrassed by the way the company is showing the world …”. And he said: “If you feel the same, join me and let’s organize ourselves. Put your money where your tweets are.”

In an apparent attempt to calm things down, Zuckerberg announced in a post Sunday that Facebook is pledging “an additional $ 10 million for groups working on racial justice” and noted that the company “has a lot of work ahead” to “secure that our systems do not amplify prejudices ”.

Bloomberg says that Trump had a phone conversation with Zuckerberg last Friday to discuss the situation, during which the CEO of the social network expressed to the president his disappointment at his tone and told him that he was putting his company in a difficult position. Facebook had previously contacted the White House to ask Trump to modify the post.

How has Facebook reacted to this internal unrest? It is not often that company employees speak publicly about internal activity unless they have permission from the communications team. But if the company has discouraged leaks in the past, it has now changed its focus, Bloomberg says.

The company has assured that it would support the employees who participate in the virtual strikes and will not require them to use paid time off to do so, and has advanced to Tuesday its staff meeting on Thursday, during which the Zuckerberg answers questions from the employees in a timely manner. direct. “We encourage employees to speak openly when they disagree with leadership,” said a company spokesperson. “As we face additional difficult decisions about content, we will continue to seek their honest feedback.”