From Germany they expose two possible reasons for the separation of Vettel and Ferrari

“The internal politics of the Italians speak too strongly against Vettel”, they point out

With the investigation into the Ferrari engine, Seb could begin to doubt his team

Ferrari announced today that Sebastian Vettel will not renew at the end of the season with the team. The German defends that the economic question has not influenced his decision to leave the Scuderia. From Germany they are clear that what has really contributed to the distancing of both parties has been the current internal policy of those of Maranello.

The final agreement between Ferrari and Vettel is not to continue together for 2021. In recent weeks there was talk that the Scuderia had presented several offers, all down and short, to the pilot and that he had rejected them all.

In the communiqué announcing the separation of both parties, Seb assures that the economic issue has not been the trigger for his decision. From Germany they point to Two reasons that justify Vettel’s departure.

First there is internal politics Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s arrival on the team and his success with him have inevitably changed the balance between the drivers. In Auto Bild, the same publication that brought Vettel’s march forward, they point out that Seb could no longer endure an internal policy that was so against him.

“The German believes that the internal politics of the Italians speaks too strongly against him. The German broke several agreements with Leclerc in 2019 and the Monegasque is considered the Ferrari man of the future and enjoys the unconditional support of the team, “write Ralf Bach, Bianca Garloff in the aforementioned publication.

From Germany they refer to Vettel’s disobedience as that of Russia, in which he did not exchange positions with Leclerc despite team orders.

In this way, it is shown that this was one of the reasons for the estrangement between both parties and confirms that it has been one of the common threads of the season, a rivalry about to blow up a project.

Secondly, Vettel doubts that Ferrari can have a competitive car that respects the rules. These doubts began to weave in Sebastian’s head as a result of last year’s investigation into the Scuderia engine. “Vettel does not want to be a pilot who wins with the help of tricks“Bach and Garloff, the journalists who point to these reasons as triggers for Vettel’s departure, make clear.

