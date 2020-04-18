There is something rotten about Barcelona. While the new coronavirus forces world football to a halt, at Futbol Club Barcelona, ​​the leader of Spanish football, the sense of chaos and uncertainty seems more intense than anywhere else. In large part, a crisis that came from within the club.

Conflicts that were mounting on the board of directors broke out with embarrassing revelations about the management of one of the most iconic institutions in the sport. Six board members resigned earlier this month for complaints of maladministration, and one of them, a vice president, Emili Rousaud, even reported corruption cases.

The six signed a joint letter calling for early elections, when they were due to take place in the early months of 2021, in order for a new administration to be installed and to take the club out of the spiral of the crisis.

It was not a pretty show. The club was taken by the ugliness of the backstage, the conspiracy and the paranoia in sharp contrast to the beauty revealed on the pitch by his team inspired by Lionel Messi, the modern incarnation of Barcelona as one of the greatest sports dynasties.

“It is very embarrassing for the club,” lamented Rousaud, who until recently was one of President Josep María Bartomeu’s closest allies on the board and widely regarded as his successor.

Rousaud now wants Bartomeu to leave as soon as possible and to hold elections for the election of a new leader, possibly himself, and to put order in the dispute that arose within the club to the point of Messi, a figure who is not known for make heavy comments in public, attack the administration. “Bartomeu has only one more year to go,” Rousaud told The New York Times. “The elections were supposed to take place in June next year, but I think it would be better to anticipate them so that a new board of directors is formed and decisions are taken with a five-year rather than 11-month vision.

Rousaud said he resigned after Bartomeu told him to leave. He was one of the signatories to a letter with the other five members who left the club. “We cannot change the way the club is run in the face of important challenges in the future, especially in the post-pandemic era,” he said.

Bartomeu has been fighting negative headlines for months, and his management, which dates back to 2014, has been marked by periods of turbulence, but the exits of the board have crystallized the urgency of solving the crisis.

At the heart of it is a contract with a social media monitoring company that was already generating “heat” amid allegations that it was behind fake accounts that were supposedly from legitimate Barcelona supporters and attacked those perceived by Bartomeu’s opponents, including Victor Font, a likely candidate for the post of president of the club, and players of the high profile of Messi and Gerard Piqué.

Rousaud said the agreement with the monitoring company could be a case of corruption as well, and claimed that 1 million euros in payments were divided into small installments so as not to trigger internal compliance mechanisms.

“When we detected this, it was not an absolutely normal thing,” said Rousaud, according to which a commission led by him was responsible for overseeing contracts over 200,000 euros. “The club is clean, but this operation is dirty”.

Barcelona reacted shortly after Rousaud made the first accusation that fell like a bomb, that someone at the club “stuck his hand in the box”.

On Monday, Barcelona affirmed in a statement Rousaud’s accusations as “serious and unfounded” and denied any “action can be defined as corruption”.

“FC Barcelona cannot tolerate accusations that seriously damage the image of the institution”, saying that it was filing a criminal action against Rousaud “in defense of the honor of the club and its employees”.

In response, Rousaud, a 53-year-old Catalan businessman, reiterated his statements of crime and insisted that his lawyers had not yet reported that the club had filed a lawsuit against him. “The club says I am lying, I say I have the evidence and there is no problem, my lawyers said the club did not take any action against me,” he said.

The handling of the case by Barcelona, ​​known as “Barçagate”, has been disjointed since the first details emerged in late February. The club issued strong denials that it had hired a company for activities other than social media monitoring, but a group of board members, including Rousaud, demanded that Bartomeu request an internal investigation from the audit firm PWC.

Bartomeu shows little willingness to take a back seat and, in recent days, has tried to restructure the club’s board. He owes his rise to office to an earlier scandal. He was vice president of the club when then-president Sandro Rosell was forced to resign in 2014 after an investigation into the hiring of superstar Neymar. Bartomeu was elected to a new term in 2016.

In times when the new coronavirus stopped football in Spain, Barcelona had claimed a prominent position, but fans criticized the fact that football rarely reached the standard that they got used to expecting. The club almost immediately found itself in an ugly confrontation with its players because of the wage cuts that culminated in a violent attack by Messi, clearly targeting the administration.

“It came as no surprise to us that there are some people at the club who are trying to put us under the microscope and pressure us to do something we always knew we would have to do,” he wrote in an Instagram message last month.

The rush to reach an agreement was defined by the team’s precarious financial situation. Last season, the team spent 66% of its € 1 billion turnover on salaries, and being a member club, it cannot rely on the munificence of checks swimming in oil or oligarchs that can sponsor rival teams in difficult times. “We were not prepared to receive the impact of something like the (new) coronavirus,” said Rousaud, although admitting that few clubs could expect something of this severity.

Right now, exiled from the team, Rousaud is plotting his return, plotting a course that could take him back to the council room replacing Bartomeu, but now no longer as his chosen finger successor. “If I get support, I will perform,” he said. / TRANSLATION OF ANNA CAPOVILLA

