In these uncertain times, there are few things for sure. One of them is that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies to go digital from scratch, or to accelerate their pre-existing initiatives to fully enter Industry 4.0. In this way, the new coronavirus has made much of what was « impossible » just a few months ago materialize.

Faced with this vertiginous scenario and radical changes, it is common for many brands to lose sight of the fact that in order to achieve effective digitization focused on the needs and concerns of their consumers, it is first necessary to make internal changes that help them transcend digitalization, in such a way so that the processes of change are facilitated and an awareness of the “new normal” is acquired by collaborators and managers alike.

Why go digital? Endurance and evolution

We are seeing one of the most generalized and intense VUCA (acronym in English for volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) scenarios that can be remembered, and to overcome it, digitization is essential.

But it is not only about resisting, but about evolving. The new ways of working and living must bring tangible benefits that, in the case of companies, can be, among others:

Strengthening the strategies of the analog world, which can be applied to the retail sector, for example.

Improvements in delivery times.

Optimization of processes.

Increased profitability and productivity.

Savings in energy costs.

Moving from local to regional, or even international.

Deeper knowledge of customers, becoming a brand with a data-driven approach.

Take advantage of creative tools on social networks and collaboration with influencers, such as Canvas from Facebook, Stories from Instagram or the multiple elements of TikTok to create viral challenges.

It is worth stopping at this point to highlight that in an environment in which it is increasingly difficult for the client to discern between the immense offer that is available, digitization represents a primary tool to lead to innovation in experience, and therefore, to differentiation, which gives relevance to brands.

Internal digitization

The bases of an efficient external digitization are in the internal processes of the brands, and for this we have to talk about people, because although technology is key to transformation, it is also true that it is only a tool for organizations.

Therefore, it is essential to understand how much brands are willing to learn and adapt quickly, from the internal point of view, to new work processes and cultural changes that have to do with:

Leadership

Redefinition of roles

Innovation in processes

Integration of agile methodologies

Definition and measurement of objectives

Feedback

Work schedules

Self-management

New communication channels

Cohesion between business areas

Decision making, among other aspects

External digitization

Once changes are welcomed and applied to the internal organization, it will be easier to translate them into a better experience for 21st century customers, who are increasingly accustomed to distance or physical barriers not being an impediment to buying. In fact, in many cases, your entire customer journey is digital, from the search for information and the consideration of purchase, to the transaction itself and the delivery of the product or service.

In this context, some areas of opportunity that have to do with external digitization are:

Opening and start-up of call centers or e-commerce, or their strengthening, if previously existing

Proximity trade

Support and customer care

Automation of purchase and payment acceptance processes

Logistics and messaging

Use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to better understand the consumer and anticipate their needs

Regardless of the size of the brands, all have the opportunity to take advantage of the current situation to innovate and strengthen themselves, both internally and externally, through technology and digitization. However, the most important aspects to achieve transcendence will continue to be the innovation, anticipation, creativity and value that they can bring to their consumers with each of their actions.

Likewise, given this panorama of changes, it is essential to incorporate into the communication strategy a series of public relations tactics (media tours, interviews, press releases, presentation events, etc.) in order to transmit and inform key audiences of all benefits that they will obtain and the innovations of the brand, in order to familiarize them with the change and contribute to the efforts of creation and consolidation of image.

