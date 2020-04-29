More than four months after the end of the management of Mauricio Macri as president, some of his economic officials crossed paths in the last hours on social networks due to a discussion about the debt restructuring carried out by the government of Alberto Fernández with international creditors.

Sturzenegger referred to the government’s Argentine debt restructuring proposal, argued that the analysis should focus “on the fine print of the bonds” and assured that “there are clauses that are going to make it difficult to avoid default.”

In that line, he said that “The bonds (the Centennial among them) have a clause that says that if there is a default, the creditors can legally claim ipso facto the capital and the interests that are owed to date.”

Sturzenegger affirmed that Argentina has a history of choosing “the default path ignoring the technical details.” He asserted that the most famous case is the 1998 FRAN bonds with which USD 300 million were issued but certain clauses made it after the default into a USD 6 billion debt, which made it “a catastrophe”.

The former head of the Central considered that if the same logic were applied to the Centennial voucher, it would imply transforming a payment of USD 2,000 million into one of USD 14,000, “eating almost a third of the savings that (Martín) Guzmán wants”.

After his explanation, the former head of the Central Bank during the Cambiemos government received, always through Twitter, a harsh rebuttal from Santiago Bausili, former Secretary of Finance during the same administration.

“A pity that you feed confusion with a subject that does not have it. As I explained, it is a standard clause, in favor of the country, that gives you the option of rescuing the titles if you want. It does not generate rights for bondholders and less a multiple in the potential claim as suggested. “was Bausili’s reply to Sturzenegger’s message thread.

The same message was in turn retweeted by Caputo, who placed the Centennial voucher (AC17) when he held the post of Finance Secretary while Sturzenegger was head of the Central Bank, and by Pablo Quirno, his right hand at the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank.

Although the protagonists do not speak, from their surroundings they slide that Sturzenneger does not know the operation since he never issued or placed bonds. In this sense, they consider that what the economist is looking for is “making noise” since it is a legal issue that the former official does not know.

Likewise, they believe that the former head of the Central Bank makes a wrong analysis at a time that is not necessary and that is not how the Centennial bonus clause works. Meanwhile, they reiterated that Federico Sturzenegger seeks to attract attention with legal problems that are not in accordance with reality.