Intermittent Fasting Has These Health Benefits, According To Scientific Studies | Life

Whether you are thinking about practicing intermittent fasting or if it is already your diet, you are interested in knowing its health benefits. We tell you what they are according to various scientific studies.

In recent months, intermittent fasting has gained great popularity and more and more people are joining this eating pattern. It is practiced by all types of individuals, from those who have the goal of losing weight to elite athletes who want to improve their performance and their health.

The practice of intermittent fasting has been shown to be safe and scientists have also shown that it helps you lose weight, as long as you follow one of the variants that are considered healthy, such as the 14/10, 16/8, 18/6 or diets. 4/20. There are other more restrictive options, such as the OMAD diet, which consists of eating only once a day, that are not recommended and can endanger your health.

The results of a study reveal that this type of tea helps you lose weight while you sleep, with the advantage that it does not interfere with the quality of your sleep.

But, beyond that it can help you lose weight, What are the health benefits of intermittent fasting? According to various scientific studies, this eating pattern has these positive effects on your body:

Changes the function of hormones, cells and genes. When your body does not receive food for a certain time, a series of changes take place. Your body changes hormone levels to make stored fat more accessible, for example by lowering blood insulin levels or increasing levels of human growth hormone so that fat is burned more easily. In addition, important cell repair processes are also initiated and beneficial changes occur in various genes and molecules related to longevity and protection against disease. May reduce insulin resistance, and therefore type 2 diabetes. Intermittent fasting can reduce insulin resistance and lower blood sugar levels, which in turn can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Human studies show that blood sugar is lowered by 3 to 6 % in people with prediabetes within 8 to 12 weeks of fasting. Insulin is reduced between 20 and 31%. May reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Several studies suggest that intermittent fasting can improve the body’s resistance to oxidative stress and also fight inflammation. This can have anti-aging benefits and prevent the development of numerous diseases.

We look for increasingly healthy ingredients that protect us and even cure diseases. Superfoods meet these requirements. Include them in your diet!

May support cardiovascular health. Research suggests that intermittent fasting can improve a number of risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including high blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and inflammatory markers. Induces various cell repair processes. By fasting, our cells initiate a process called autophagy, by which they break down and metabolize broken and dysfunctional proteins. This can protect against various diseases, including cancer, Alzheimer’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases. May help prevent cancer. Animal studies reveal that intermittent fasting can help prevent cancer. Human research has reached similar findings, although further research is necessary to verify its beneficial effects.