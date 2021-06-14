Intermediate update of the market values ​​of the Argentine first division

Luca Orellano in the Top 10

We carry out an intermediate update of the market values ​​of the first division of Argentine soccer. 184 players were part of it, although in this article we will not take into account the 18 who will play the Copa América.

Change in market values

Garcés, Farías & Co .: Colón is the team with the most revalued players

12 players increased their market value in Colón de Santa Fe, well-deserved champion of the Professional League Cup, with Farías and Garcés being the most prominent.

The ‘jewel’ of the club, Facundo Farías, is the one who increased his value the most and with 7 million euros he is now the most valuable player of the sabalero. Farías did not play even half of the minutes in Eduardo Domínguez’s team, but his talent is added to a personality that is not usual for his 18 years.

On the other hand, Facundo Garcés, a solid central defender in the defense with the fewest goals in the championship, increased his market value by 3.35 million euros and positioned himself among the 10 most valuable centers in Argentine football.

Among other highlights is Luis Miguel Rodríguez, who despite his 36 years increased his market value and became, along with Enzo Pérez, the most valuable player over 35 years of age in Argentine football. The ‘Flea’ was undoubtedly one of the great figures in the Columbus title: top scorer (8) and assist (6) of the championship.

Racing Club is the team with the most undervalued players

Despite having been a finalist in the Professional League Cup, Racing is the club with the most devalued players and it is mainly due to the fact that Juan Antonio Pizzi made many modifications with respect to previous cycles, with which the players who were regular starters and They lost ground and saw their market value fall as it did not correspond to their current situation. Such is the case of footballers such as Nicolás Reniero, Lorenzo Melgarejo and Alexis Soto, who had few minutes in the 16 games that Racing played in the Professional League Cup.

In total there are 10 devalued players in the ‘Academy’, although there were 6 that increased their value and are, to a greater or lesser extent, responsible for Racing being a finalist in the Argentine first division and qualifying for the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup.

The most notable are Enzo Copetti, Tomás Chancalay and the representatives of the Chilean National Team in the Copa América, Eugenio Mena and Gabriel Arias. The goalkeeper in particular has been having an impressive performance and, with a market value of 3.8 million euros, he is now the third most valuable goalkeeper in the Argentine first division, although he may go up one place if the sale of Esteban Andrada abroad is finally completed. .

Varela, Medina and Orellano among the most revalued players

Boca Juniors is the second club with the most devalued players, but there are two youngsters who took over the midfield in a handful of games and are among the players who increased their value the most in this intermediate update: Alan Varela and Cristian Medina.

Between the two they add only 43 matches but they seem like experienced players, which is likely that their names will start to ring in European clubs in the short term. Their market values ​​rose 5 and 5.55 million euros respectively.

Luca Orellano surprised more than one with his imbalance and punch. The market value of the left-handed winger who plays on the right increased to 8 million euros and seems to be consolidating in the initial line-up of Vélez Sarsfield, so it is very likely that it will continue to revalue if it maintains this performance.

Among the revalued players, it is worth mentioning Lucas Merolla, Federico Girotti, Diego Valoyes and Federico Navarro, all of them with great performance in the last championship.

Pavón and Urzi among the most devalued

53 players lost value in this update, being Cristian Pavón and Agustín Urzi the most resonant cases. The Boca Juniors player arrived from the MLS with a market value of 15 million euros, but his 530 minutes in the semester guarantee his devaluation. Likewise, with 12 million euros, he remains among the 10 most valuable players in Argentine soccer.

Urzi played very little in both the Diego Maradona Cup and the Professional League Cup as he is a rotation player in Javier Sanguinetti’s Banfield. His market value fell by 2.5 million euros but with his talent he can calmly reverse this situation, and even more so if he manages to regain confidence with Argentina’s under 23 team.

Among the devalued players are footballers of the stature of Mauro Zárate, Jorge Carrascal and Cristian Ferreira, the latter being the most striking since he is the only one of the champion to lose value.

