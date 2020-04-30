The future of the Brazilian Grand Prix seems uncertain. We are not referring to this year’s edition, which, like all the events of the season, is shrouded in uncertainty due to the coronavirus, or to what is not lost – that its president recently said that in other countries extreme measures are more due to a hysterical reaction that to a real danger – but to the situation of Interlagos.

It is true that the interest of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to take the Grand Prix to Rio de Janeiro and build a new track – on military land – is practically deactivated: corruption was denounced by the promoters and the land is not suitable for construction at the moment, but the problem may now lie on the São Paulo layout itself.

The São Paulo City Council has been forced to suspend the privatization of circuit management before some gaps in the tender specifications for the 35-year award, as announced by Brazilian television networks.

The specification was announced last Tuesday, but the Municipal Accounts Court –TCM– understood that it did not meet the requirements to be able to carry out the contest. It is the second time that the TCM pulls back the project. The first was in January, when it requested the correction of 25 points in the specifications and now it has done so because only a dozen of these points had been modified.

Among the conditions to be modified is the fact that the concession would be awarded at the highest bid, without taking into account the technical competence to take over the installation; the lack of definition of the places where it could be developed, etc. And also indicated that it was inappropriate to make the award in the midst of a pandemic that could have economic and social consequences impossible to know now.

The complex, which has been engulfed in the heart of the urban area, has a total of 1,000,000 square meters of surface. In addition to the Formula 1 track, it has the Ayrton Senna kart track and an off road track, as well as the facilities and infrastructure necessary for its operation.

The concession, as planned, obliged the developer to adapt the F1 circuit and in return, allowed him to urbanize some adjacent areas and even the construction of a large commercial area.

The privatization was a proposal launched in 2017 by the current state governor upon taking office, and which last year was endorsed by the city’s mayor.

