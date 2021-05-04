Interjet seeks to renegotiate debt for US $ 1,250M in last attempt

(Bloomberg) – The new management of Mexican airline Interjet has hired a restructuring company to help it reorganize its inherited debt of $ 1.25 billion as the company seeks to restart operations.

Interjet, now controlled by businessman Alejandro del Valle, hired Mexico City-based Argoss Partners to help resolve problems with creditors through a pre-arranged bankruptcy and obtain financing for the debtor in possession. In the coming weeks, Interjet plans to submit a restructuring plan to Mexico’s bankruptcy regulator for review.

The airline, which stopped flying in December, has faced numerous obstacles to restarting operations, from unpaid taxes and back wages to the lack of planes – lessors have taken back most of the company’s aircraft, Except for a handful of Russian Sukhois who have been cannibalized for replacement parts.

“We want a pre-agreed process and work on the main points with creditors,” said Carlos Ortiz-Cañavate, a partner at Argoss. Another partner, Igor Marzo, said the new Interjet could be much smaller in size and range than before, when operating flights in Mexico and America.

An important part of Interjet’s debt, which is currently being analyzed by the new administration, comes from taxes not paid to the Mexican government prior to the change of ownership. Ortiz-Cañavate said that while Del Valle was aware that money was owed at the time the company was purchased, he was not fully informed about the true tax “mess” dragging the airline.

He noted that at least three fiscal remediation proposals have been submitted to the Mexican tax authority, but all have been rejected. The company will continue with discussions to find a solution.

Tax launches

The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has cracked down on what it has called corporate tax evasion. Recent audits of the main companies operating in Mexico, such as BBVA Bancomer and Walmart de México, have resulted in agreements that helped strengthen public coffers.

Last year, Del Valle acquired a 90% stake in Interjet. Last week, shareholders of the company, including the founders Miguel Alemán Velasco and his son Miguel Alemán Magnani, who now have less than 10%, unanimously approved that the airline enter commercial bankruptcy, making Interjet the second Mexican airline to has welcomed this figure in less than a year, behind Aeroméxico.

The pandemic has affected airlines around the world, particularly Latin American ones, while their counterparts in the United States and Europe received billions of dollars in government aid. Avianca and Aerolineas Latam also declared bankruptcy.

Ten years ago, Interjet was the second largest airline in Mexico. However, its business model, which operates in the space between low-cost and full-service models, and its high levels of debt caused it to lag behind its competitors. The company, which scrapped plans for a last-minute public offering in 2011 and said it had been in talks to sell a stake to a US airline in 2016, with no deal materializing.

Original Note: Mexico’s Interjet Seeks Last-Gasp Revamp for $ 1.25 Billion Debt

