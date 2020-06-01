SOROCABA – There was agglomeration and little respect for the rules of the São Paulo Plan, under the Doria government, on the first day of the easing of economic activities in the interior. Some city halls have defined their own rules and opened more than allowed by the state plan. In other cities, where state rules have been replicated, inspection failed to prevent abuse.

In Sorocaba, the store opened from 9 am to 1 pm, but many stores continued to open after this time. The report found clothing stores, toys and children’s parties operating after 3 pm in neighborhoods of Além-Linha, Além-Ponte and Cerrado. In the central region of the city, there was an agglomeration in the Braguinha boulevard, in Barão do Rio Branco street and in points of Álvaro Soares street. The distance was not respected. On the streets, the movement of vehicles was intense. The city government increased the public transport bus fleet from 40% to 50%.

The scenario was repeated in Jundiaí, also included in phase 2. The store opened at 9:30 am and, an hour later, the sidewalk on Rua Barão de Jundiaí, was crowded with people. Many did not wear a mask and crowding was inevitable. There were also groupings at bus stops. The malls only reopen on Wednesday, 3, and churches and temples still have no date for the resumption of services.

On announcing that São José do Rio Preto reached, on Monday, 703 positive cases and 23 deaths by covid-19, the secretary of health Aldenis Borim made an outburst. “What we saw in the city today is an amazing thing, something that makes us worried and sad. As if everything had opened up, the city was full of people, not respecting the 20% capacity.” São José do Rio Preto is in the orange belt. According to him, many people do not believe in the disease “because, if they did, they would return home”.

The secretary said that if the stores do not follow the schedules, they can be not only fined, but also sealed. “It is civil disobedience,” he said. He predicts that there will be an increase in cases. “The panorama today reflects when we were closed. What we saw today will start to appear in 15 days,” he said.

Despite also being in phase 2 (orange), the city of Marília placed the city in phase 4, allowing the opening of gyms, beauty clinics and beauty salons. Bus terminals were reopened and the public transport fleet circulated again. Residents reported queues at store doors and banks, which was confirmed by the Municipal Guard.

The city of Itapetininga allowed the reopening of churches, temples and the bus station. Going beyond the 20% of the state plan, it authorized the operation of 30% of trade. Father José Saraiva Júnior, rector of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida do Sul Sanctuary, took advantage of the opening to start distributing passwords for the celebrations. “Each Mass has a color password, with a date and time, and we are delivering up to two passwords for each family,” he explained. The church has a capacity for 940 people, but will receive only up to 200.

In many cities, the rules were followed even strictly. In Ribeirão Preto, the municipal decree created a scale for reopening, with alternate schedules for the various segments. The street market opened from 12pm to 4pm. The offices in general are open from 9 am to 1 pm, and the malls are open from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Manager of a clothing store in the central region, Rogério Funari celebrated the resumption. “We are queuing at the door and with sales volume above expectations. What we had in stock for the winter is coming out”, he celebrated.

In Araraquara, even with the city in phase 3 (yellow), the city government determined that the commerce should distribute a password to consumers to organize the service. The stores opened from 10 am to 4 pm and had lines at the entrance. The face-to-face service was below the 40% allowed by the state plan.

In Bauru, also in phase 3, in addition to the stores, restaurants, bars, ice cream parlors and pastry shops reopened to serve up to ten customers at a time. Mask sellers occupied strategic points to offer facial protectors – a municipal law provides a fine of R $ 168 for those who go out on the street without protecting their faces.

In the orange phase, 2, São José dos Campos reopened commerce at 9 am. The 7 de Setembro street promenade was packed with consumers. Spaces were marked outside for the organization of the queues. The city assembled a team with 45 uniformed servers to guide the population on the rules. There were no incidents.

Regarding the reopening of trade in Marília in addition to the provisions of the São Paulo Plan, the public health prosecutor’s office of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office notified the State Attorney General’s Office to investigate possible non-compliance with a state decree. The city said it acted with legal support.

