Interior orders the Police and the Civil Guard to increase their means against sexist violence

Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

The Ministry of the Interior has ordered the National Police and the Civil Guard to increase the provision of human and material resources for the fight against sexist violence. The department headed by Grande-Marlaska seeks to carry out all risk assessment and protection measures for the victims and their children.

In addition, the Secretary of State for Security has issued an instruction this week, also transmitted to the State security forces, with the same objective: to reinforce the fight against gender violence. The report highlights the obligation to expressly communicate to the victim and the aggressor the measures adopted by the judicial authorities. It also states that a detailed follow-up of each case must be carried out and communication with the victim intensified to guarantee their safety.

The letter establishes the increase in resources allocated to this area, as well as the reinforcement of the training of agents and their knowledge of the risk assessment protocol, approved in March 2019. In addition, it highlights that this point is especially important when These are cases of gender violence in which it is reported for the first time.

The instruction has also been sent to the local police forces through the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP).

More than 635,000 victims treated by the system

The Comprehensive Monitoring System for Cases of Gender Violence (Sistema VioGén) began to function in 2007. So far, the service has served more than 635,000 women victims of sexist violence and more than 4.7 million have been of risk assessments.

Interior has stated that with this instruction …

The 016 serves all victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 51 different languages ​​without leaving a trace on the bill. Minors can also go to the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10, and citizens who witness an attack should call 112.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.