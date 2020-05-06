Deaths were recorded in Hortolândia and Piracicaba; older people are at the highest risk group for the disease

SOROCABA – Six elderly people died after contracting the coronavirus at the Lar Feliz 1 nursing home in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo. Another 13 residents of the unit tested positive and are undergoing treatment. According to the administration, the deaths were between April 13 and this Monday, 4. The victims, four men and two women, were between 76 and 92 years old and had some type of comorbidity. In total, the interior of São Paulo already has 16 deaths of elderly people by covid-19 in three institutions of this type.

The 14 employees of Lar Feliz 1 were tested for the virus and had negative results. Visits were suspended. On this second, the second death of elderly people at Residencial Bem Viver, in Piracicaba, was also confirmed. The victims are aged 80 and 85 years. In all, 16 people – 11 elderly people and 5 employees – contracted the virus. Four residents are still hospitalized.

Another eight deaths were recorded at Lar Betel, also in Piracicaba, between April 23 and May 1. The victims were between 73 and 87 years old. The virus infected another 33 elderly people and 14 employees.

In all three cases, the São Paulo State Prosecutor’s Office opened a procedure to investigate the deaths and care being taken in relation to the disease. The elderly are more sensitive to the symptoms caused by the coronavirus and respond proportionally to the greater number of deaths.

