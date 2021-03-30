Interior justifies the entry of the Police in the illegal party because it was not “abode”, but a tourist apartment

The Ministry of the Interior has denied again this Tuesday that the portfolio directed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska has issued “order or any document“in which instructions are given that allow the Police to enter a home where an illegal party is being held. However, in relation to the controversy arising from the actions of a group of agents last Saturday who broke into a floor where this irregularity was being committedInterior sources also assure that the apartment they accessed “was a tourist property in which they weren’t housed and the one that was being used to hold a party. “The jurists consulted for 20Minutos differ on whether this circumstance changes the fundamental right to the inviolability of the domicile collected in the Article 18 of the Spanish Constitution.

According to a spokesman for the Interior, the fact that it was a tourist apartment had a direct consequence: that the apartment “would not constitute a dwelling.” This nuance, beyond considerations on the actions of the Police, is important because in the event that it was considered a residence, the agents could have committed a crime of trespassing, included in article 202.1 of the Penal Code and punishable by prison terms of between six months and two years.

Another of the arguments given by Interior, which recalls that the case is “under judicial investigation”, is that one of the detainees requested habeas corpus (legal procedure regulated by the Organic Law 6/1984 which highlights that “the claim of habeas corpus is to establish effective and quick remedies for eventual arrests of the person not legally justified, or that take place in illegal conditions”) and that it was denied.

This argument is also supported, when asked by this newspaper, a spokesman for the SUP police union. “In front of those who prefer to excuse the unsupportive and illegal attitude of the offenders to focus on demanding the maximum professionalism from the police, we remind them of the same arguments of the judge that has supported police intervention entering a home where there was plenty of evidence of the commission of an illegal party and flagrant disobedience to the representatives of the law, “they say.

However, the jurists consulted are not so clear. Or at least they are not unanimous. Eloy Garcia Lopez, Professor of Constitutional Law at the Complutense University of Madrid, argues that this “nuance” change the controversial performance. The principle of inviolability of the home, he believes, “protects people, not the good.” Therefore, he explains that it is a piece of information to take into account when evaluating the entry of the Police with the method ‘kick in the door‘. “Another thing is that it was a habitual residence”, sentence.

For its part, Manuel Sanchez de Diego, also a professor of Constitutional Law at the UCM, points out that renting a tourist apartment “for one, two or three days” already implies that it is “a home”, so the “nuance” added by Interior does not justify agents. “The entrance of the Police it’s a barbarity because inside a flagrant crime was not being committed, “says Diego, who insists that a tourist apartment is” a place of residence. “” Temporary, but of residence, “he adds.