Interim for more than 10 years will access the square without opposition

The Government has agreed that the interns of the public administrations who have been occupying a structural position that has never been called for more than ten years may be awarded that position without having to pass an opposition, but only by an assessment of merits.

This has been advanced by the Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, during her defense before the plenary session of Congress of the decree law of urgent measures to reduce the temporality in public employment, which the Government and the PSOE have negotiated until the last moment with the parliamentary groups to obtain sufficient support.

Although the vote will be tight, the decision of the Catalan Republicans to vote in favor will be decisive to carry out a rule that has generated much opposition among some government partners such as Bildu, which maintains its vote against (like JuntsxCat, Vox or PP ).

Negotiation “in extremis”

The negotiation “in extremis” has also served for the PNV to abstain, while Ciudadanos has advanced that it will vote against a rule that it considers a patch and that has not been subjected to political negotiation.

In accordance with the last minute changes advanced by Montero, the norm will also include during its processing as a bill that the autonomous communities can decide that the opposition is not eliminatory in the stabilization processes of the structural positions occupied for more than three years by interim staff.

The decree law already provided that the assessment of the experience in the position would weigh 40%, but now the option is added that the examination of the opposition is not eliminatory if the autonomous communities so decide in their calls.

Regarding interns with more than a decade in a structural position, Montero has explained that the exceptionality provided for in article 61.6 of the Basic Statute of Public Employees will apply to them, which allows the selection of career officials only with a merits

