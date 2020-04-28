Meanwhile, Venezuelans Gustavo Padrón and Christian Cornejo launch their new project Intergalactic Lice, with which they venture into urban-alternative sounds.

After more than 10 years living in the United States, Padrón in Los Angeles, California, and Cornejo in Orlando, Florida, the song is a dedication to their country of origin.

Both musicians have worked together on various projects in recent years. Among them is Los 5 Wire Bandits, with whom they managed to publish an album and play in different spaces locally.

Meanwhile it was produced by Bruno Romano, and Carlos Imperatori was in charge of the mix.

On the rhythms that Intergalactic Lice address, Padrón says: “We work a lot with the experimentation and fusion of rhythms and musical genres. Our musical heritage is very rich and diverse due to cultural exposure. In Venezuela we grew up listening to Latin music but always inclined to listen to indie rock, and after living here in the United States and being steeped in that genre we found ourselves wanting to return to the rhythms we grew up with. “

With the project they seek to explore their identity with Venezuela, which is why the merger is essential. For now, Piojos Intergalactic seeks to continue producing music.

“For this year, our goal is to continue releasing songs or singles little by little, and try to consolidate an EP or an album for next year,” explains Cornejo.

Live performances are not yet in this duo’s plans, not because of the cancellation of all public events due to the Covid-19, but because both musicians live in distant cities.

Intergalactic Lice does have plans to highlight some touches from their homes shortly and transmit them through Instagram Live.

“We really want to play live in Orlando and Los Angeles once we launch the next songs of the year,” adds Padrón.

@CarolynManrique