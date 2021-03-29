Interesting getaways without leaving Catalonia

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The third wave hit Catalonia hard, a community that has opted for the perimeter closure of its citizens and a minimum hours in the hospitality industry. Since October, the Catalan Autonomous Community drastically reduced mobility, limiting itself even more after the Christmas holiday. The meeting between relatives triggered the number of cases detected, suffocating a health care already affected by a year of pandemic. Catalans have been the most affected by this type of prohibition, especially those who live in Barcelona and more populated cities. As they are regional closures, many have barely left their cities in months, despite having second homes in other provinces. Luckily, since last March 15, the Government has relaxed the restrictions, pallowing mobility throughout the Catalan territory. The desire is more than logical so we leave you 10 original places to escape with the car, or the camper, without leaving Catalonia.

The review of March 11th involves not only territorial mobility, but also businesses during the weekend. Other aspects that have been relaxed in Catalonia are: the restauration, sports and education. The first of them, the one most affected by this pandemic, can open continuously from 7.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. but is closed at night. In the educational field, from March 8, the little ones can go to extracurricular activities and university students to class, as long as the 30% capacity is not exceeded. It is certainly not the desired situation but, after months of perimeter and almost home confinement, the Catalans are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. A hope that gets along better with a weekend getaway, complying with all security measures and always with the bubble of coexistence.

Catalonia is characterized by having one of the most changing and complete territories on the Peninsula. At this time of year you can enjoy the cold and snow in the Pyrenees or the first rays of the sun on the beaches of the Costa Brava or Costa Daurada. If you are one of those who are looking for original getaways by car, away from civilization and who understand the odd adventure, you cannot miss this gallery.