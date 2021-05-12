Interested in a fight for the belt, Neil Magny reveals interest in facing Vicente Luque

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 20: Neil Magny returns to his corner after round two of his fight against Michael Chiesa during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates . (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

American Neil Magny is willing to prove himself among the best of welterweights. In an interview with MMA Junkie, affirmed that he is experiencing a great phase and considers Vicente Luque as the ideal rival for your next fight.

“If it were a perfect world scenario, I would fight a guy like Vicente Luque. He is on an impressive winning streak and is in the top 10. So yes, he is definitely a person who moves my career forward, coming close to the top five and bringing me closer to a fight for the belt. “ explained Magny.

After beating Geoff Neal in UFC Vegas 26, Neil stayed close to a major brand in UFC. Now, he’s just one win away from tying the former champion’s record. Georges St-Pierre of more wins in welterweights. In a moment of reflection, he analyzes his streak and revealed that he plans to remain active.

“I am at my peak now. I want to make sure that I make the most of that and make the most of that opportunity. So if that means I have to fight three or four people before a belt fight, I’m willing to do that. The only thing I’m not willing to do is do and wait for that perfect and ideal combination. I want to go there and make the perfect opportunity for me “, the American concluded.

At 33 years old, Neil Magny it is in the eighth position of the ranking. He has a record of 25-8 and was on a three win streak, before losing to Michael chiesa. Last Saturday, he recovered and beat Geoff neal by unanimous decision.