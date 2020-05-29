The trajectory of interest rates was mainly down during Friday, interrupted by a brief moment of stability during the morning of Friday, 29. The main vector for closing the curve was the reading of the statements of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto , in participations in virtual events yesterday and today, considered dovish and that put the Selic 0.75 point cut bet at the Copom in June on the curve as largely majority, with 70% probability. Short-term rates renewed historic closing lows, on a weak GDP day, but on schedule. The political situation today without news also helped in the process of relief of awards.

The dreaded press conference by U.S. President Donald Trump in the afternoon caught the interest market in the final stretch of the regular session, when rates were already steadily falling. In the extended stage, however, there was no significant reaction, even though the dollar increased losses against the real after Trump’s speech.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2021 ended with a new historical low of 2.29% (2.356% yesterday) and the DI for January 2022, also at the historic low, closed at 3.13%, from 3.191% yesterday. The DI for January 2025 decreased from 6.023% to 5.96% and the DI for January 2027, from 6.973% to 6.90% (minimum of the day).

Cassio Andrade Xavier, fixed income trader at Sicredi Asset, says that Campos Neto’s signal is that the BC will test new Selic lows, reducing the rate by another 0.75 points, and evaluating the evolution of the scenario for another eventual fall in the Copom in August, perhaps 0.25 points. “In his explanation, he gave the notion of the level of discussions within the Copom, in detail, and the market likes this type of approach,” he said.

According to Xavier, the curve indicated a reduction of 65 basis points for the Selic rate for June, or a 70% chance of falling by 0.75 points against a 30% chance of cutting by 0.5 points. There are also -12 basis points for the August meeting, with the market already halfway between maintenance and a 0.25 point drop.

Campos Neto said on Thursday, 28, that monetary policy in Brazil “is not exhausted”, that its instruments have not yet been exhausted and that using other tools during the crisis, before the exhaustion of monetary policy, can cause losses.

The market has digested the statements amid weak first-quarter GDP figures, which dropped 1.5% from the previous quarter, just as the median of estimates showed. The data itself did not change the rates, because it is known that the worst is yet to come in the second quarter, when the covid-19 caused the greatest damage to the economy.

