Visits to ads on the idealistic real estate portal of homes for sale with swimming pool they already represent 29% of the total of visits to homes for sale, while in April 2019 they represented only 25.3%. The increase in interest in homes with a pool is motivated by the uncertainty generated around trips to tourist places, the use of public swimming pools and beach accesses this summer.

According to the real estate portal, with the gradual start of the de-escalation, the Spanish have begun to think about how to face the rigors of the summer in the event that the new normal Do not allow them to do outdoor activities freely.

Still, and although interest has grown in all the autonomous communities, Murcia has experienced the highest rise, going from 22.8% of total searches to 29.9% today. This is followed by growth in La Rioja (from 20.7% to 26.5% today) and the Balearic Islands (from 34.6% to 40.3%). Navarra, on the other hand, has been the community in which interest in swimming pools has least increased: going from 6% of searches in April 2019 to 6.6% in the last month of April.

The Valencian Community is the community in which the interest for houses with swimming pools is greater, with 40.5% of all searches for homes for sale. The Balearic Islands (40.3%), Andalusia (39.5%) and Madrid (36.4%) followed. On the opposite side are Navarra (6.6%), Asturias (6.7%) and the Basque Country (6.8%).

By provinces, the interest in housing with a pool It has also grown in all Spanish province capitals, with the exceptions of Pontevedra, Granada and Cádiz, where it was slightly reduced or remained the same. The greatest increase occurred in Logroño (going from 19.8% to 33.7%), followed by Córdoba (from 22.7% to 34.9% of searches), Ávila (from 19.9% ​​and 30, 5%).

In the city of Barcelona searches for housing with a pool grew from 5.6% of the total in April 2019 to 8.1% in April 2020, while in Madrid they went from 20.4% to 22.5% current. For its part, Alicante is the capital in which the weight of searches for homes for sale with a pool is greater, since 44.6% of the searches that occur use this criterion. Córdoba (34.9%) and Ciudad Real (34.5) follow. On the other side of the ranking is the city of Cádiz, where only 0.7% of visits occur to homes with a pool. Bilbao (0.9%), Vitoria (1%) and Pontevedra (1.8%) are next.

