Interest in cryptocurrency equality between the youngest and oldest age groups

Source: Adobe / anekoho

The authors of a detailed report on the profile of crypto investors in South Korea have concluded that Crypto Fever 2.0 has been marked by a surge in interest among older age groups, with those in their 40s and 50s expressing a similar amount of interest in tokens as the 20-39 age group always interested in crypto.

The findings were published in a report compiled by the Hankook Ilbo newspaper, in association with the Institute of Social Data Science of POSTECH , one of the largest technology-focused universities in South Korea. Its authors used Big Data solutions to analyze news articles, search engine data and analyze comments in media posts, to try to see if there was any difference between Crypto Fever 1.0 (in the period of May 2017 to May 2018) and now. The most recent data was taken from the period October 202 to May 2021.

The findings revealed that while in the 2017-2018 period the vast majority of crypto-related searches were conducted by people between the ages of 20 and 39, in the period 2020-2021, there was almost a uniform division of searches performed by both age groups. Those aged 40 to 59 were also almost as active in sharing and commenting on crypto-related news.

Even more interesting, perhaps is the fact that the all-time high in crypto interest in South Korea did not take place in either Crypto Fever 1.0 or the latest surge, but actually occurred on April 2, 2019, following an article. by April Fool on American Securities. and the Exchange Commission (SEC) that approves the listing of a bitcoin exchange (BTC) exchange-traded fund.

By far the most searched term over the course of both periods was “bitcoin,” which was also the most-used word in news article comments. But in second place for searches was “currency”, followed by “mining.” Meanwhile, in second place for HF words used in comments, ‘cryptocurrency’ and ‘money’ came in third.

The word “government” was in the top five for comments, but it was not at all in a long list of web search terms.

However, over time, it seems that people have started to perform slightly different searches and comments related to cryptocurrencies – the authors of the report created word clouds for the most frequently used words in Crypto Fevers 1 and 2 by all groups. old. In the first instance, words like “blockchain”, [intercambio de criptografía] “Bithumb”, “Ministry of Justice”, “illegal” and “free tokens” were the most common, but in the second, they all disappeared and were replaced by terms like “potential value”, [plataforma comercial rival] “Upbit”, [el gobernante] “Democratic Party”, “dogecoin (DOGE)” and “adults”.

The report authors used data from the Naver search engine data lab , which collects demographic data about Internet activity, as well as new Nielsen data over 45,000+ recent crypto-related searches and nearly 140,000 recent comments on crypto-related news articles.

