Interactive Brokers Introduces Affordable Stocks in Europe to Attract Individual Investors

The new price is only 3 euros or 3 pounds per operation

LONDON, July 19, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, announces a new simple flat-fee structure for stock trading, effective today.

Interactive Brokers has long been recognized as the broker of choice for investors, active traders and the most sophisticated institutions. Low fees, leading technology, and expanding product definition are some of the motivating characteristics of choosing IBKR.

IBKR is focused on expanding its customer base in Europe by introducing a new simplified price structure for shares that is tailored to the priorities of individual investors. The first markets to benefit from this new pricing model are the Western European stock exchanges. A similar competitive pricing structure will be published soon for the Central European and Nordic markets.

The standard price will be a flat rate of 3 euros / pounds for operations worth up to 6,000 euros / pounds

The largest operations will have a commission of only 0.05% of their transactional value.

The new commission rates are available with IB SmartRouting℠, which optimizes the quality of execution for clients by accessing the various exchanges and trading platforms across the continent.

IBKR prioritizes both institutional and individual investors. This new fixed price structure is offered alongside the current tiered pricing and the company encourages its clients to consider both options to choose the one that best suits their investment objectives.

Other features available to Interactive Brokers customers

Clients in more than 200 countries and territories use Interactive Brokers to invest globally in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds from a single integrated account with no added margins, ticket fees, platform fees or account minimums.

Global operations in 135 markets, including US exchanges.

Account financing and trading activities in 23 currencies

Low rates for equity finance acquisitions (“margin rates”) from 0.5% to 1.5% euros for US markets; 0.75% to 1.6% dollars. Other currency spread loans are available at comparatively lower rates

Extra income from lending fully paid shares

Powerful mobile, web browser and desktop trading platforms

Specialized support tools for all types of investors and strategies

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates offer automated trade execution services and custody of securities, commodities and foreign currency exchange at any time in more than 135 markets spread across multiple countries and with multiple currencies, from a single integrated IBRK investment account. for customers around the globe. We serve individual investors, provident funds, property marketing groups, financial advisers, and presentation brokers. Thanks to four decades dedicated to technology and automation, we have been able to equip our clients with a sophisticated platform that allows them to manage their investment portfolios. We continually strive to offer our clients advantageous trades and execution prices, portfolio and risk management tools, research facilities and investment products, at no or very low cost, t that position themselves for superior returns on their investments. . In its “Best Online Broker” review on February 26, 2020, Barron ranked Interactive Brokers # 1 with 5 stars out of 5.

