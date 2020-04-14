In Italy they continue to insist on the signing of Lautaro Martínez for Barcelona. The last method that Inter Milan has found to reach an agreement with the Barça club is that the Catalans Include Antoine Griezmann in the operation.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, at Inter Milan they value the option of Griezmann entering the Lautaro Martínez operation, which is constantly insisted on in recent weeks. In the Italian club they know that Barcelona will not be able to reach 111 million they ask for the Argentine, even more after the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

In the coming months, clubs will experience a different transfer market. The great economic crisis that the coronavirus is creating will make billionaire transfers lag behind, so barter might be an option why teams choose to incorporate new faces into their templates.

Barcelona has already offered footballers like Semedo, Rakitic or Junior, but this information points to the fact that Inter could be thinking of proposing to Barça a Lautaro Martínez trick for Antoine Griezmann. Italians think that the market value of both footballers is similar, so that the economic problem would be avoided.

If this operation were successful, Antoine Griezmann would leave the Camp Nou after a season. The Frenchman arrived for 120 million at Barcelona and now his position is in jeopardy with the interest of Inter to put him in the operation of a Lautaro Martínez of which his representative assured that he was closer to the Barça entity.