Inter summary and goals

04/03/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

X. Serrano

There is no more reliable equipment in ‘calcium’ than Inter. Punctured the Milan. Punctured the Juve. And the ‘nerazzurri’, also affected by the FIFA virus, returned to bill. No frills or hassles, the team of Antonio Conte defeated the Bologna with a lone goal of Romelu lukaku. Three points that increase the leader’s income to eight -with a pending match-, which links nine victories and 12 games without losing.

BOWL

INT

Bologna

Ravaglia; Tomiyasu (De Silvestri, 34 ‘), Danilo, Soumaoro, Dijks (Juwara, 82’); Schouten, Dominguez (Svanberg, 69 ‘); Skov Olsen (Orsolini, 80 ‘), Soriano, Sansone (Vignato, 69’); Barrow.

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella (Vecino, 90 ‘), Brozovic, Eriksen (Gagliardini, 61’), Young (Darmian, 71 ‘); Lukaku and Lautaro (Alexis, 71 ‘).

Referee

Piero Giacomelli. TA: Soumaoro (31 ‘), De Silvestri (61’), Vignato (82 ‘), Juwara (85’) / Ranocchia (53 ‘), Brozovic (86’), Bastoni (86 ‘), Gagliardini (88’) .

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors at the Renato Dall’Ara corresponding to matchday 29 of Serie A.

Either by its greater freshness or encouraged by the punctures of the other greats, the Bologna it brazenly started. He seized the leather and prowled the vicinity of the Handanovic, although without embarrassing the goalkeeper. Without suffering at any time, the Inter was leading the party to equality. He could not, however, take the next step. Eriksen it was deactivated and the forwards received too far from the area.

The 0-1 it came in an isolated action. Bastoni surprised by joining the attack and from the baseline he put a center that Lukaku headed to goal. Ravaglia he got rid of the first shot at point-blank range, but in the middle of the fall he could do nothing to prevent the Belgian’s goal. Without too many flourishes, the Inter stroked the second in a set piece action that Ranocchia he nodded close to the stick.

The Bologna, for his part, did not demand Handanovic until the sunset of the first act. A shot of Schouten that the Slovenian tapped for a corner without too much trouble. After the intermission, those of Mihajlovic they tried to repeat the daring start of the first half, but they stayed halfway.

The Inter He knew how to squeeze the slow pace that interested him out of the game. He sedated him, waiting for an isolated action that would allow him to sentence. Had it Lautaro, generally unnoticed, in a shot from the edge that crashed into the post. And little else generated in attack. Such was the ‘nerazzurra’ relaxation that ended up allowing the ‘rossoblu’ flood. The Bologna went to more, but his lack of punch prevented him from disturbing an Inter thrown towards the ‘Scudetto’.