Inter summary and goals

04/11/2021 at 2:46 PM CEST

With strong steps of a champion, Inter Milan beat Cagliari 1-0 at San Siro and, with his eleventh consecutive victory, his twelfth at home, he continued his triumphant path to the Italian Serie A title.

A goal from Matteo Darmian in 79 a pass from the Moroccan Achraf hakimi allowed Antonio Conte’s men to maintain their eleven point lead over second-placed Milan with eight games to go.

Before the Cagliari of the Uruguayan Diego Godín, exinterista, Inter needed a spectacular choral play to break the equality and did so after the entry of Achraf, who had started on the bench.

Conte’s side chained eleven consecutive passes, moving the ball from the left wing to the right before Belgian Romelu Lukaku released Achraf for the low center. that Darmian finished off he dropped sticks for the final 1-0.

An action that completely satisfied Conte, who ran to hug his players and even gave Achraf a kiss on the head.

Inter won all eleven games of the second round and He is already one step away from his nineteenth league title.For Cagliari the abyss of descent is approaching. The Sardinian team could not leave with points despite a performance of great commitment and was second to last, in the red zone, five from salvation.