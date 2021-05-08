Inter starts their tribute tour

05/08/2021 at 08:30 CEST

X. Serrano

With the league title already conquered and without the option of being able to celebrate it on the green of a Giuseppe Meazza to burst, few incentives remain for Inter’s season. From the Italian press they insist that the objective of Antonio Conte it is, how could it be otherwise, to win all the games.

In case of achieving it, the ‘Nerazzurri’ would close the course with 94 points, surpassed by the 97 of the 2006-07 season under the orders of Roberto Mancini. And the absolute record will remain in the hands of his own Conte, the 102 points he achieved with Juve in the 2013-14 campaign.

Likewise, the Lombard team has not lost a game since January 6, on matchday 16, and could close the second round undefeated. This Saturday is measured at Sampdoria from Claudio Ranieri, located in the middle of the classification and with the season resolved.

Without modifying your scheme, it is foreseeable that Conte Give minutes to players who have barely appeared since Inter concentrate all their forces on the A series. It is the case of Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio, Neighbour or Gagliardini. They all point to ownership, just like Alexis Sanchez to give Lautaro a break before the duel against the Juventus.

The dressing room trusts the coach at face value. “At first I didn’t understand that I had to follow the Conte system, but now I’m happy that a winner like him trains me. Six months ago I was about to leave, now I want to cycle here & rdquor ;, he said Eriksen to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ and Lukaku, in the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, stated that he does not believe that Conte leaves: “He is very happy, he has a team that follows him.”

The Naples, ready to assault the Champions

The Naples will be in the next Champions if you win the remaining four games. But it won’t be easy. With the Lazio on his heels, the team of Gattuso will seek victory against a Spezia that life is at stake, three points from the descent. The Parthenopeans march fifth within two units of the Atalanta, the Juventus and the Milan.

Precisely the meeting between ‘bianconeri’ and ‘rossoneri’ on Sunday guarantees them to assault fourth place if they win today. But the ‘azzurri’ arrive depleted, especially in defense due to the casualties of Koulibaly Y Maksimovic. In addition, key pieces such as Zielinski or Distinguished they arrive just in strength. Contrary to Osimhen, which spins three days marking.

Probable lineups

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Hakimi, Gagliardini, Vecino, Eriksen, Young; Lukaku and Alexis.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Tonelli, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Jankto; Quagliarella and Gabbiadini.

Spezia: Provedel; Vignali, Ismajli, Erlic, Marchizza; Estevez, Ricci, Maggiore; Agudelo, Piccoli and Gyasi.

Naples: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Rrahmani, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen.