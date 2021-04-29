Inter stands in the semifinals led by double-scorer Cecilio

04/29/2021 at 4:51 PM CEST

Movistar Inter beat Gazprom-Ugra 3-0 with authority with two goals from the always opportunistic Cecilio and one from Lucas Trípodi and he is already waiting for the winner of Sporting-KPRF in the semifinals on Saturday.

INT

UGRA

MOVISTAR INTER, 3

(1 + 2): Jesús Herrero (p.), Boyis, Cecilio (2), Èric Martel, Dani Saldise -five initials-, Pola, Lucas Trípodi (1), Borja, Pito, Fer Drasler and Raya.

GAZPROM-UGRA, 0

Kupatadze (p.), Shakirov, Chimba, Shisterov, Ponkratov -starting five-, Davidov, Afanasiev, Katata and Vilian Lourenço.

REFEREES

Angelo Galante and Nicola Manzione (Italy). They showed a yellow card to Fer Drasler (30:50) and Cecilio (36:54), from Movistar Inter; and to Vilian Lourenço (4:22), Shakirov (26:50) and Chimba (30:20), from Gazprom-Ugra.

GOALS

1-0, Cecilio (15:51); 2-0, Lucas Trípodi (33:07); 3-0, Cecilio (37:08).

INCIDENTS

Third quarter-final match of the Men’s Champions League Final to Eight, played behind closed doors at the Krasimir Cosic Hall (Zagar, Croatia).

Both teams saw each other in the Champions 2016-17 final in a duel in Guadalajara in which everything seemed to be looking ahead for Madrid and that ended with a Russian victory 4-3.

As expected it was a very even duel marked by mutual respect and defensive precautions to avoid fatal mistakes.

Afanasiev shot wide after three minutes in an excellent position and there were hardly more chances until the eighth minute. a bad pass from Èric Martel was taken advantage of by Katata to force Jesús Herrero to show off.

The ex-bluegran was redone with a great kick to which the ‘forty-year-old’ Kupatadze responded well, who also avoided Lucas Trípodi’s goal in the 11th minute just after a good against Russia, which was not finished by Pankratov.

That attempt of the Gazprom-Ugra’s matching Inter intensity resulted in five fouls at 4:22 rest in the image and likeness of what Barça happened in the two finals lost to Tino Pérez’s.

Chimba carried out several high-level actions

And that positive dynamic was immediately taken advantage of by one of the most ‘rogue’ players in world futsal, the ex-Levantinista Cecilio, to sign the 1-0 after a rebound with a great shot.

The former team of Barça Marcenio reacted well to the interista goal by the hand of Chimba, whose shots were destroyed by Jesús Herrero with two magnificent interventions.

In the resumption, Inter seemed to have everything under control and at 23 ‘Pito tested Kupatadze just before a counter that an intense Fer Drasler failed to conclude.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Kolesnikov’s men were planted with three fouls in less than five minutes, although they were able to tie in the 26th minute in a Shakirov’s rejected kick that was deflected between the post and Herrero.

Pito masterfully assisted Lucas Trípodi in the 2-0

An excellent counter led by Katata culminated in the 31 ‘with a great shot Vilian Lourenço who crashed into the post with the Interista goal surpassed despite his great stretch.

Y at the key moment the ‘genius’ Pito appeared twice, first to avoid Katata’s goal with his body and then to make a sensational move and assist Lucas Trípodi to make it 2-0 in the 34th minute. What a huge signing Barça will make this summer with the Brazilian!

The Russians tried it with Afanasiev as ‘goalkeeper-player’, but Inter defended themselves perfectly and even scored the Definitive 3-0 in a great long pass from Jesús Herrero who transformed with the head Cecilio. Always in the perfect place! And if not, ask Barça in the quarterfinals of the last league against Levante.