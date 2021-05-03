Inter: seven of the most expensive signings are the champions of Serie A

Achraf in the top 3

Inter Milan won their 19th Scudetto after 11 years of drought. Antonio Conte’s squad is the second most valuable in the Italian Serie A with a squad valued at 618.3 million euros.

The club founded in 1908 is one of the greats of European football and has in its current roster seven of the most expensive signings in its history: Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolò Barella, Christian Eriksen and Lautaro Martínez .

The record addition is that of forward Lukaku, acquired in the summer of 2019 for 74 million euros from Manchester United. The Belgian is the second top scorer in Serie A with 21 goals so far.

Achraf, Lukaku: most expensive signings in the history of Inter Milan

20. Matías Vecino | 1999/00 of the Fiorentina

& copy imago images

Cost: € 24 M

19. Clarence Seedorf | 1999/00 of Real Madrid

& copy imago images

Cost: € 24.01 M

18. Ricardo Quaresma | 2008/09 of Porto

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: € 24.6 M

17. Zlatan Ibrahimovic | 2006/07 Juventus

& copy imago images

Cost: € 24.8 M

16. Lautaro Martínez | 2018/19 by Racing Club

& copy imago images

Cost: € 25 M

15. Ronaldo | 1997/1998 of FC Barcelona

& copy imago images

Cost: € 26.5 M

14. Francesco Toldo | 2001/02 of the Fiorentina

& copy imago images

Cost: € 26.5 M

13. Christian Eriksen | 2019/20 Tottenham

& copy imago images

Cost: € 27 M

12. Diego Milito | 2009/2010 of the Genoa CFC

& copy Getty Images

Cost: € 28 M

11. Gabriel Barbosa | 2016/17 by Santos

& copy imago images

Cost: € 29.5 M

10. Alessandro Bastoni | 2017/18 of Atalanta

& copy imago images

Cost: € 31.1 M

9. Milan Skriniar | 2017/18 of the Sampdoria

& copy imago images

Cost: € 34 M

8. Geoffrey Kondogbia | 2015/16 for AS Monaco

& copy imago images

Cost: € 36 M

7. Radja Nainggolan | 2018/19 of AS Roma

& copy imago images

Cost: € 38 M

6. Nicolò Barella | 2020/21 from Cagliari

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: € 39.7 M

5. Hernán Crespo | 2002/03 from Lazio

& copy imago images

Cost: € 40 M

4. João Mário | 2016/2017 of Sporting de Portugal

& copy imago images

Cost: € 40 M

3. Achraf Hakimi | 2020/21 of Real Madrid

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: € 40 M

2. Christian Vieri | 1999/00 of Lazio

& copy imago images

Cost: € 46.5 M

1. Romelu Lukaku | 2019/20 Manchester United

& copy imago images

Cost: € 74 M

Real Madrid-trained winger Achraf Hakimi is Inter’s latest top signing, along with Italian midfielder Barella. Both arrived at the beginning of this season. The transfer of the 22-year-old Moroccan full-back cost 40 million euros, which places the player in third place tied with Argentine Hernán Crespo and Portuguese midfielder João Mário.

The current Atletico de Madrid professional Geoffrey Kondogbia is the seventh most expensive signing of Conte’s, with 36 million euros paid to Monaco in 2015-16. The Brazilian Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, transferred by FC Barcelona in 1997-18 for 28 million, also appears in the classification.

Hernán Crespo, Diego Milito and Lautaro Martínez

In addition to Hernán Crespo, two other Argentines are part of Inter’s top signings: Diego Milito, bought in the 2009-10 season from Genoa, and Lautaro Martínez, who was transferred by Racing Club in the summer of 2018.

Likewise, the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived in the 2006-07 campaign from Juventus for 24.8 million euros. At the time, the player was 24 years old.

Homepage