Inter returns to submit to Barça and approaches the semifinals

06/02/2021 at 9:55 PM CEST

Movistar Inter defeated Barça again in an even and intense first quarter-final match which was decided for the Madrid with a goal from Pito three minutes from the end. The 2-5 forces Barcelona to win on Sunday in Torrejón to avoid a painful KO.

FCB

INT

FC BARCELONA, 2

(2 + 0): Dídac Plana (p.), Marcenio, Daniel, Esquerdinha, Ferrao -starting five-, André Coelho, Aicardo, Adolfo (2), Ximbinha, Joselito and Matheus.

MOVISTAR INTER, 5

(2 + 3): Jesús Herrero (p.), Boyis, Cecilio (2), Eric Martel (1), Dani Saldise -five starting-, Raya, Pola (1), Pito (1), Borja and Fer Drasler.

REFEREES

Alonso Montesinos and Santander Flamarique (Aragonese). They showed a yellow card to the locals Ferrao (14:36), Dídac (19:55), Ximbinha (30:16) and Andreu Plaza (31:10); and the visitor Boyis (1:49).

GOALS

0-1, Cecilio (0:40); 1-1, Adolfo (5:25); 1-2, Eric Martel (9:31); 2-2, Adolfo (13:35); 2-3, Pito (37:34); 2-4, Cecilio (38:28); 2-5, Pola (39:53).

INCIDENTS

First match of the quarterfinals of the play-off for the title of the men’s First Division futsal league played before 1,020 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

With Dyego’s last-minute loss due to injury, the Barça team completed a remarkable first half in which they only committed three errors, resulting in two goals and a shot near the post of Raya. And is that Inter is perhaps the team that gets the most revenue when its rival fails.

Practically In the first action of the match, Cecilio opened the scoring taking advantage of a long pass and showing once again how well Barça is doing. Raya then shot slightly off the track in a traced action and Dídac responded to a good shot from Pito.

Adolfo resurrected the locals in a quick against that André Coelho drove to perfection to sign the 1-1 in 6 ‘, but when the team was better Esquerdinha lost the ball when he fell claiming a foul and Eric Martel made it 1-2 with his usual mastery after a jog at 10 ‘. That’s where the collegiate was right

Little by little, Andreu Plaza’s men were overcoming this new ‘stick’ and Adolfo drew for the second time in 14 ‘ with a powerful shot that Jesús Herrero could not see before the tangle of players in front of him.

In the 16 ‘, the referees were ladinos when they showed the yellow to Ferrao in a struggle with Raya and just then they were cowards by not showing him the second due to the applause of the Brazilian. Ladinos and cowards in a few seconds.

Adolfo scored two goals in the first half

| FCB

Inter knew how to cope perfectly with five fouls and even Borja tested Dídac a few seconds after a break that was reached 2-2 and with everything to be decided.

In the resumption, tactical play with great intensity by both sides, a powerful shot deflected by Ferrao in the 22nd minute and Esquerdinha’s muscle injury in the 25th minute after the ‘notice’ of the first part. The Russo-Brazilian wept with bitterness. Maybe he will not play with Barça again if he has a certain gravity.

For the most veteran, at 29 ‘Zipi and Zape appeared to wreak havoc on the local defense. Eric Martel stole a ball and assisted Dani Saldise so that his former partner in Xota forced Dídac to use himself thoroughly.

Ferrao, among a cloud of rivals

| FCB

The desire and skill of an almost unprecedented Joselito in the final stretch of the course spurred Barça and the referees returned to do theirs, ignoring the hands of Dani Saldise in their area that outraged the bench and the entire Palau.

Inter had the ball and two home fouls in a row made it 4-2 with 3:51 from the end. And they could forgive Ferrao the fifth. There the visiting lamp shook and showed up his great ‘genius’, the future Barça Pito, to sign a sensational 2-3 turn around and put the first point on the way to Torrejón.

Then Cecilio and Pola sentenced to an empty door when Daniel played from ‘five’ for the final 2-5. Yes, the referees were wrong … but to this day Inter is superior to a Barça forced to win on sunday.