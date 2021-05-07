Inter player Lautaro Martínez, in the crosshairs of Real Madrid

They report from Argentina

Real Madrid have Inter Milan player Lautaro Martínez on their list of candidates to reinforce their lead for next season. According to the Argentine journalist Fabián Godoy last night in El Partidazo de la Cadena Cope, Martínez is negotiating with the white team.

The aforementioned source pointed out that the Inter striker is in talks with Real Madrid, although the Spanish club has not yet contacted the recent Serie A champion. Lautaro Martínez, 23, has been key for Inter to have conquered the Scudetto after 11 years with 15 goals and eight assists in 34 Serie A games.

The forward trained in Racing was already in the sights of FC Barcelona last season. The Bahía Blanca player has a total of 17 goals and nine assists in all competitions since the campaign began.

With the 25 million euros that his signing cost almost three summers ago, Lautaro is one of the 20 most expensive reinforcements in the history of the Nerazzurri squad.

Achraf, Lukaku: most expensive signings in the history of Inter Milan

20. Matías Vecino | 2017/18 by Fiorentina

& copy imago images

Cost: € 24 M

19. Clarence Seedorf | 1999/00 of Real Madrid

& copy imago images

Cost: € 24.01 M

18. Ricardo Quaresma | 2008/09 of Porto

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: € 24.6 M

17. Zlatan Ibrahimovic | 2006/07 Juventus

& copy imago images

Cost: € 24.8 M

16. Lautaro Martínez | 2018/19 by Racing Club

& copy imago images

Cost: € 25 M

15. Ronaldo | 1997/1998 of FC Barcelona

& copy imago images

Cost: € 26.5 M

14. Francesco Toldo | 2001/02 of the Fiorentina

& copy imago images

Cost: € 26.5 M

13. Christian Eriksen | 2019/20 Tottenham

& copy imago images

Cost: € 27 M

12. Diego Milito | 2009/2010 of the Genoa CFC

& copy Getty Images

Cost: € 28 M

11. Gabriel Barbosa | 2016/17 by Santos

& copy imago images

Cost: € 29.5 M

10. Alessandro Bastoni | 2017/18 of Atalanta

& copy imago images

Cost: € 31.1 M

9. Milan Skriniar | 2017/18 of the Sampdoria

& copy imago images

Cost: € 34 M

8. Geoffrey Kondogbia | 2015/16 for AS Monaco

& copy imago images

Cost: € 36 M

7. Radja Nainggolan | 2018/19 of AS Roma

& copy imago images

Cost: € 38 M

6. Nicolò Barella | 2020/21 from Cagliari

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: € 39.7 M

5. Hernán Crespo | 2002/03 from Lazio

& copy imago images

Cost: € 40 M

4. João Mário | 2016/2017 of Sporting de Portugal

& copy imago images

Cost: € 40 M

3. Achraf Hakimi | 2020/21 of Real Madrid

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: € 40 M

2. Christian Vieri | 1999/00 of Lazio

& copy imago images

Cost: € 46.5 M

1. Romelu Lukaku | 2019/20 Manchester United

& copy imago images

Cost: € 74 M

Homepage