Sunday 03 May, 2020

The table where the ‘Child Wonder’ is active will resume its activities from tomorrow 04/05 in groups of players and with the respective social distance. This is in addition to the measures announced by the Italian government to gradually resume sports work in groups.

Alexis Sánchez is already preparing to return to the premises. Inter Milan will resume their practices from tomorrow 05/05, while the ‘Child Wonder’ will do so on Tuesday 05/05, the day their confinement ends.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the Lombard club players will work in individual sessions at its sports center, located in the town of Appiano Gentile, 35 kilometers from the city of Milan.

In addition, the Italian newspaper noted that “to maintain social distance, only the 4 fields of the sports center (usually disinfected since February) will be accessible to staggered groups of 3 to 4 players.”

Also, the aforementioned media indicated that the national forward will end his quarantine this Monday after traveling from Santiago, and will join the training sessions along with his teammates.

The measure is in relation to what was announced by the Italian government, which will authorize training with social distance in all sports. “Athletes, professional or not, from individual disciplines or not, are authorized, like all citizens, to exercise in public or private spaces, respecting the rules of social distance of at least two meters,” said the Minister of the Interior Lucia Lamorgese.