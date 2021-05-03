Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku throws a hint at Zlatan Ibrahimovic after winning Serie A

After 10 years of waiting and being in the shadow of the Juventus, Inter Milan has retaken the crown of Italy, by becoming champion in Serie A in the 2020-2021 season after the draw that the Atalanta.

Given this fact, forward Romelu Lukaku took advantage of the stage to dedicate a hint to the attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a forceful message spread on his social networks.

“The true god has crowned the king! Now bow down King of Milan,” he wrote next to a photograph celebrating at the San Siro stadium with his teammates.

Inter Milan will close their participation in the current 2020-2021 season in Serie A in Italy by receiving the Sampdoria, the Rome and the Udinese, in addition to visiting Juventus in a new edition of the Italian Classic.

CHAMPIONS! ⚫ # IMScudetto #IMInter #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/NngmJvMH3d – Inter (@Inter_es) May 2, 2021

