Inter Milan presents its new leather made with recycled materials

Inter Milan, the Italian Serie A champion, presented its new shirt for the 2021-2022 season on Tuesday, with a print reminiscent of a snake skin and made with 95% recycled materials.

Inter’s technical sponsor, Nike, made a shirt in which blue dominates over black and in which the new Interista crest appears for the first time, a stylized and more minimalist version of the previous logo.

While waiting to know the new main sponsor, whose name will be printed on the front of the elastic, Inter celebrated the return of a tricolor shield on the chest, symbolizing the title of champion of Italy conquered in the last season.

95% of the materials used to make the shirt were obtained thanks to recycled plastic bottles, Inter reported in an official note.

The snake skin print that characterizes the shirt is a nod to the so-called “Biscione”, the symbol of the club and the city of Milan.

The team now trained by Simone Inzaghi will start using the new elastic bands in the preseason and will officially debut it on the weekend of August 21 and 22, when the new Serie A.

