Italian Inter Milan confirmed this Friday that there are no positive cases of coronavirus within its staff, so it will return in the afternoon to carry out the optional solo training sessions.

05/08/2020 at 16:45

CEST

Europa Press

“FC Internazionale reports that all the medical tests that the first team has carried out have been negative. The optional individual training sessions will begin as of this afternoon,” the ‘neroazzurro’ club said on its website.

Anyway, the Interist team made it clear that “it maintains the maximum attention on the preventive criteria for the health of the players and all the members of the club, in accordance with all government guidelines and the protection of public health.”

It must be remembered that this Thursday, Fiorentina and Sampdoria announced several positives, six in the ‘viola’ club, three for players and three for their coaching staff, and four in Genoa, including one for the second time. Torino also reported a positive case on Wednesday from one of its footballers.

Recall that the Milan area It was one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and it is still waiting to know if the Government gives green light to the return to competition.

.