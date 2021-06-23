Inter Milan makes the arrival of Hakan Calhanoglu official

The Turk Hakan calhanoglu on Tuesday formalized his signing for the Inter de Milan, with a contract until 2024, after not renewing his link with Milan, the eternal rival of the Interista team.

“FC Internazionale announces the arrival of Hakan Calhanoglu: the midfielder born in 1994 has signed a contract with the Club until June 30, 2024,” the Milanese club reported in an official note.

Calhanoglu, 27, who was part of the Turkish team eliminated in the group stage of the Eurocup, traveled to Milan on Monday night and underwent a medical examination on Tuesday morning in Italy, first at the Humanitas in Rozzano and then at the Milanese headquarters of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI).

The Turkish midfielder then formalized his contract with the team coached by Simone Inzaghi, Italian champion in the last season. He came free to Inter, as his contract with Milan expired on June 30.

Calhanoglu leaves Milan after four seasons in which he played 172 games and scored 32 goals.