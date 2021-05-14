Inter Milan: Lautaro Martínez will play with Atlético de Madrid, they say in Italy

Last Tuesday , Lautaro Martinez He left the field annoyed with Antonio Conte; However, this Thursday, they smoothed out rough spots with a boxing match; Despite that, rumors about a possible departure from Inter took hold.

During an interview with former soccer player Chrsitian Vieri, Nicola Ventora, who was a player in the Nerazzurri team, confessed that the Argentine attacker will play with him Atlético de Madrid the next season.

“I throw the bomb: Lautaro Martínez will go to Atlético de Madrid. Everything is closed for him to go there. They told me that it is done and it will be well paid.”

Yesterday, Lautaro Martínez got angry with his coach when he took him out, with 15 minutes remaining against Roma. Today, in the middle of Inter training, they handed out gloves, set up a ring and Lukaku presented the fight. Handsome. LOL. pic.twitter.com/8KLswCjTzG – Futbolero Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) May 13, 2021

However, it must be remembered that a few days ago, in an interview for La Gazzetta dello Sport, the player’s representative ruled out a departure from Inter next summer, recalling that Martínez has a two-year contract with the current champion of Series A.