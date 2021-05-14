Inter Milan: Lautaro Martínez and Antonio Conte “put on their gloves” to settle differences

After Lautaro Martinez he will face his technical director Antonio Conte when he took it out of exchange in the last Inter Milan game in Serie A, both decided to fix their differences “in the ring”.

Through social networks, the video was shared where both Lautaro and Conte literally “put on their gloves” to solve their problems, when entering a “ring” made in the Nerazzurri training ground.

Romelu Lukaku was in charge of making her the presenter in the preview of the “meeting”, while the rest of the Inter players were around the “ring” supporting Lautaro and Conte.

In this way, the Nerazzurro team showed that there were no “dressing room problems” between the Argentine striker and the Italian technical director, who only warmed up at the moment.

It is worth remembering that Inter Milan managed to be crowned Serie A champion, after a long drought after their last title in the 2009/10 season. In addition, it ended a 9-year hegemony of Juventus.

