Italian club wants to count on Nélson Semedo and Carlos Aleñá for the next season. According to Antonio Conte, players can make the team change levels

If Inter Milan agrees to negotiate striker Lautaro Martínez with Barcelona, ​​the Italian team plans to count on full-back Nélson Semedo and midfielder Carlos Aleñá for next season, according to “La Gazzetta dello Sport” published on Monday market. The culés, despite the interest in the Argentine, do not have the financial conditions necessary to pay the fine of 111 million euros (R $ 634 million) due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Lautaro Martínez can leave Inter and go to Barcelona next season (Photo: .)

Photo: Lance!

Both pieces are targets of coach Antonio Conte and the players are seen as elements that can change the nerazzurri club to a new level and make a leap in quality. While the Portuguese is not considered non-transferable, for the Blaugran team to have Sergi Roberto in the squad, the Spanish athlete is on loan to Betis, but coach Quique Setién should assess whether or not he has the midfielder for next year. Brazilian Arthur has already been ruled out by the desire to remain in Catalonia.

Since Chinese investments arrived at Inter Milan, the team’s goal is to win an Italian Championship title again and have a leading role in European competitions. Both the midfielder and the midfielder are seen by Antonio Conte as pieces that can make the team make a quality leap in the squad.

