The former president of Inter Milan Massimo Moratti has spoken about the possibility that the neroazzurro club signs Leo Messi in the next transfer market. The Argentine striker is free to leave Barcelona every summer.

“I think it is not a forbidden dream at all”Massimo Moratti said in an interview with Radio Anch’io Sport. The former Inter manager does not see the idea of ​​Leo Messi playing in the Italian squad next year as he says that “strange things will happen” in the summer.

“Maybe it wasn’t before this misfortune and I think the owners are struggling to try to bring Messi to Inter, “he revealed. Moratti. “I do not know if the current situation can make everything change for the better or for the worse, but I think there is the possibility of seeing strange things at the end of the season,” he continued explaining.

Also, hinted that Messi could enter the operation of Lautaro Martínez. “We have to see if it does not fit into other more important operations, such as Leo’s,” he said of the young Argentine striker who is currently active at Inter Milan and who is one of Barcelona’s main goals.

Inter Milan could follow the example of Juventus and try to sign one of the two players who dominate world football. La Vecchia Signora did it with Cristiano and now The Milanese club wants Leo Messi to return to face the two stars of the king sport.