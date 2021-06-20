Inter Milan celebrates the return of Christian Eriksen to the Denmark National Team

Inter Milan celebrated this Saturday the return home of Danish Christian Eriksen, after an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) was placed after a successful operation at the Hospital of the Kingdom of Copenhagen as a result of his collapse during the Denmark-Finland of the Eurocup.

“We have not stopped a moment to dedicate our thoughts to Christian, respecting in silence in such a delicate and personal moment,” Inter wrote in an official note.

Eriksen, 29, has been a player for Inter, current Italian champion, since January 2020, when he was incorporated free from the Tottenham.

“Strength Chris, Inter and all the Interistas are with you,” concluded Inter.

The Danish midfielder was discharged from the hospital on Friday and went to visit his teammates at the Denmark camp.

