Orlando City will face the Inter Miami expansion team in the first match of the tournament with which MLS will resume its activity next month in Florida.

The July 8 meeting represents a nod to the host state of the tournament. The matches will be played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

On Thursday the draw was held to define the group stage of the tournament, which will have a format similar to the World Cup. A day later, the contest for the return of the MLS had been announced.

Thus, men’s soccer will be the second league to resume activity in the United States. The National Women’s Soccer League will play a tournament in Utah, starting June 27.

The Los Angeles Galaxy and rival from the same city, LAFC were selected in the same group in the Western Conference, while Canadian rivals Toronto FC and Montreal Impact were also in the same key in the East.

Except for the first match, the schedule for the rest of the matches has not been announced.

The 26-team league will be divided into six groups for the first round of the tournament. Group matches will count for positions in the regular season.

16 teams will advance to the direct elimination round. The winner will secure their place in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

The teams had contested only two dates of the season when the league was suspended on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the tournament groups:

Group A (Eastern Conference): Orlando City, Inter Miami, New York City FC, Union Philadelphia, Fire Chicago, Nashville SC.

Group B (Western Conference): Seattle Sounders, Dallas FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose Earthquakes.

Group C (Eastern Conference): Toronto FC, New England Revolution, Impact Montreal, D.C. United.

Group D (Western Conference): Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City, Rapids Colorado, Minnesota United.

Group E (Eastern Conference): Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew.

Group F (Western Conference): LAFC, Los Angeles Galaxy, Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers.

