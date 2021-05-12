Inter Miami will be able to play home games at their maximum capacity



Inter Miami fans in the game vs. Atlanta United.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Thanks to cash COVID-19 vaccination process in South Florida, Inter Miami CF announced on Tuesday that the DRV PNK Stadium will be able to sell tickets to the maximum of its capacity starting on Saturday, May 29, the day they face DC United.

#DRVPNKStadium to operate at a full capacity starting May 29 with the DC United matchup. Find out all the details below: https://t.co/w342V0LC2X – Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 11, 2021

Since making his MLS debut last season, Inter Miami has not been able to fully enjoy its fans as a local due to the coronavirus pandemic. That is why from within the club they prepare to comply with all health and hygiene protocols to guarantee conditions for all attendees.

It should be noted that within the Stage DRV PNK Masks will be a mandatory requirement except when consuming food or beverages. Inside the stands it will provide all the necessary material to disinfect the fans’ hands.

Manager’s words

“This is an exciting development for Inter Miami, our fans and partners, who have waited over a year to really debut in our stadium and experience a night of football at full capacity, ”said Inter Miami CF manager Jorge Mas.

“Our community is taking great strides to help us get back on track, especially with the rapid distribution of vaccines, and this, coupled with high demand from our fans, gives us the confidence to operate at full capacity.”