Inter Miami vs Galaxy: Rodolfo Pizarro’s great assist for Higuaín that ended in a goal (VIDEO)

The Mexican from Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer, Rodolfo Pizarro, He shone with a great assist for Gonzalo Higuaín in the match on Day 1 of the 2021 MLS season, a move that ended in a goal for the Florida team.

Pizarro, from midfield and turning to remove rivals, sent a long ball for Gonzalo Higuaín, who went alone and only served for Robbinson who scored the goal that gave Miami the advantage against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Pizarro, who has all the confidence of Gary Neville, begins to pay off with Inter and it is expected that this will be the season in which he manages to reach his maximum level.

The game was tied thanks to a goal by Javier Hernández with the LA Galaxy.

