Inter Miami takes the win after defeating Philadelphia Union 1-2

04/25/2021 at 4:12 AM CEST

The Miami added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Philadelphia Union this sunday in the Subaru park. The Philadelphia Union He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the Columbus Crew. Regarding the team of Miami, the Inter Miami he was defeated by 2-3 in the last game he played against the LA Galaxy. After the match, the Pensilvan team is tenth at the end of the match, while the Miami is fifth.

During the first part of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half of the match began facing him Philadelphia Union, which debuted its scoreboard with a goal from Jamiro Monteiro in minute 54. However, the Inter Miami reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a bit of Higuain in minute 73. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the set of Miami, which went back through a bit of Higuain in the 83rd minute, ending regulation time with a final score of 1-2.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Philadelphia Union who entered the game were Burke, Fontana, Ilsinho Y Jack Mcglynn replacing Saints, Leon flach, Przyby & lstrok; ko and Ilsinho, while changes in the Miami They were Chapman, Higuain, Sami Guediri, Ulloa Y Shawcross, who entered to replace Robinson, Pizarro, Jones, Matuidi Y Leerdam.

The referee decided to caution two players. On the part of the players of the Philadelphia Union the yellow card went to Martinez and by the Miami admonished Matuidi.

With this result, the Philadelphia Union is left with a point and the Miami it goes up to three points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in Major League Soccer: the Philadelphia Union will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him New York City, Meanwhile he Inter Miami will play against him Nashville SC.

Data sheetPhiladelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo, Martinez, Leon Flach (Fontana, min.79), Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Santos (Burke, min.62) and Przyby & lstrok; ko (Ilsinho, min.79)Inter Miami:McCarthy, González Pirez, Figal, Jones (Sami Guediri, min.69), Leerdam (Shawcross, min.79), Matuidi (Ulloa, min.78), Gregore, Pizarro (Higuaín, min.62), Robinson (Chapman, min.46), Morgan and HiguaínStadium:Subaru parkGoals:Jamiro Monteiro (1-0, min. 54), Higuaín (1-1, min. 73) and Higuaín (1-2, min. 83)