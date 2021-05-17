Inter Miami leaves Cincinnati without adding points (2-3)

05/17/2021 at 12:31 AM CEST

The Miami played and won 2-3 last Sunday’s match in the Nippert Stadium. The Cincinnati He approached the game with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against the Orlando City by a score of 3-0. Regarding the team of Miami, the Inter Miami he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Montreal Impact. With this good result, the set of Miami is sixth, while the Cincinnati It is fourteenth at the end of the match.

The first half of the duel began in an excellent way for the whole of Miami, which premiered the light with a bit of Brek Shea in the 7th minute. After a new play, the score increased by Inter Miami, who distanced himself through a goal from Higuain in minute 39, ending the first half with a 0-2 on the scoreboard.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the team of Cincinnati, which reduced distances with a little Barreal at 59 minutes. Later the locals scored again thanks to a goal from Hagglund in the 83rd minute that left a 2-2 in favor of Cincinnati. The group of Miami with as much of Higuain, thus completing a double shortly before the end, specifically in 85, concluding the match with a final score of 2-3.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Cincinnati who entered the game were Locadia, Medunjanin, Atanga, Hagglund Y Vazquez replacing Harris, Kubo, Barreal, Vallecilla Y Cameron, while changes in the Miami They were Jones, Carranza, Chapman, Pizarro Y Makoun, who entered to supply Sami Guediri, Higuain, Brek Shea, Morgan Y Higuain.

The referee showed eight yellow cards. The players of Cincinnati saw five of themMatarrita, Harris, Vallecilla, cross Y Cameron) and those of the Miami they saw three cards, specifically Sami Guediri, Gonzalez Pirez Y Gregore.

With this result, the Cincinnati remains with a period and the Miami achieves eight points after winning the match.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Inter Miami As the Cincinnati will play a new game against him Chicago Fire and the Montreal Impact respectively.

Data sheetCincinnati:Vermeer, Vallecilla (Hagglund, min.78), Cameron (Vázquez, min.87), Matarrita, Gyau, Kubo (Medunjanin, min.74), Cruz, Acosta, Harris (Locadia, min.46), Barreal (Atanga, min.75) and BrennerInter Miami:McCarthy, González Pirez, Shawcross, Sami Guediri (Jones, min.64), Brek Shea (Chapman, min.78), Matuidi, Gregore, Higuaín (Carranza, min.78), Ulloa, Morgan (Pizarro, min.90) and Higuaín (Carranza, min. 78)Stadium:Nippert StadiumGoals:Brek Shea (0-1, min. 7), Higuaín (0-2, min. 39), Barreal (1-2, min. 59), Hagglund (2-2, min. 83) and Higuaín (2-3 , min. 85)