Inter Miami host Orlando City

06/25/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 02:00 the match of the thirteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory at Miami and to Orlando City in the Inter Miami.

The Inter Miami comes to the duel with the illusion of recovering points after losing the last game against the DC United by a score of 1-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the nine matches played to date in Major League Soccer with a figure of eight goals in favor and 14 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Orlando City won against San Jose Earthquakes in his stadium by 5-0 and previously he had also done it out of his field against the Toronto fc by 2-3, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the fiefdom of the Inter Miami. Before this match, the Orlando City they had won five of the nine games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a balance of 16 goals scored against six conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Inter Miami they have been defeated three times and have drawn once in four games played so far, in such a way that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. In the role of visitor, the Orlando City has a balance of two wins, one loss and one draw in four games he has played so far, so the players of the Inter Miami They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The rivals had already met before in the Inter Miami and the balance is two victories in favor of the Inter Miami. In turn, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning two games in a row at home against the Orlando City. The last meeting in this competition between both teams was played in October 2020 and ended with a score of 2-1 for the locals.

Looking at their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the away team is ahead of Inter Miami with a difference of 10 points. The team of Phil Neville He comes to the game in eleventh position and with eight points before the game. For his part, Orlando City he has 18 points and ranks second in the tournament.